Selena Gomez has been spotted kissing The Weeknd outside a restaurant in Santa Monica.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted kissing.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker was seen snuggling up to the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer as they stood outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.
Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sharing a passionate smooch as they enjoyed each other's company.
The 24-year-old singer has been out of the spotlight recently, having undergone a stint in rehab.
Speaking about taking the break, she said: ''I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not.
''And I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside, and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here. I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore.''
Selena decided she would seek treatment for anxiety and depression, which she suffered as a result of her lupus condition.
She shared at the time: ''As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.
''I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.''
Elsewhere, The Weeknd recently split from model Bella Hadid but the pair have remained good friends.
Speaking recently, Bella insisted: ''There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance.''
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...