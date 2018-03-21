Selena Gomez is focusing on spending ''quality time'' with her friends whilst she vacations in Sydney, Australia.
The 'Heart Wants It Wants' hitmaker - who reportedly split from Justin Bieber recently - is ''just trying to enjoy herself'' in Sydney, Australia with her pals.
A source told People magazine: ''She isn't focusing on the negativity. She's just trying to enjoy herself and is spending quality time with her friends. She's happy and healthy.''
The 25-year-old star recently hit out at the ''beauty myth'' in society which she claims ''traps modern women''.
Selena wrote on Instagram at the time: ''The beauty myth - an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Selena's pals think Justin is a ''bad influence''.
The insider shared: ''There's a big crew of people [in Selena's circle] who really don't like Justin and they especially don't like him with Selena. A lot of her friends really don't like him. They think he's bad news for Selena and don't approve of the relationship. They think he's a bad influence on her and she becomes really dependent on him. She's so generous and loyal and puts 100% of herself into everything, including her relationships, which isn't always the healthiest.
''Justin does care what her friends and family think and has tried to win them over, but some of them are just over it. They're there for Selena and support her no matter what, but don't feel like they need to welcome back Justin. If you notice, Selena keeps her friends and Justin separate - when she's with Justin, it's just Justin, and when she's with her old friends, it's just them. They don't really overlap anymore.''
