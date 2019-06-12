Selena Gomez finds social media ''unhealthy''.

The 26-year-old singer used to spend much of her time engaging with her fans on social media, but has now said she's limited the time she spends on apps such as Twitter and Instagram, because they began to make her feel ''depressed''.

Speaking about her decision to stop replying to comments, the 'Wolves' hitmaker said: ''I used to a lot, but I think it's just become really unhealthy, I think, personally, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me. It would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself and look at my body differently and all kinds of stuff.''

Now, Selena doesn't even have Instagram on her phone, despite having once been the most followed person on the platform.

She said during an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan': ''I have it on someone else's phone. And when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then.''

The star's comments come after she said it was ''impossible'' to make social media a safe place whilst speaking at a press conference at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

She said at the time: ''I think it's pretty impossible to make it safe at this point. I'm grateful I have the platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I'll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.''

The 'Bad Liar' singer previously took a hiatus from her social media platforms last year, after she entered a treatment facility to focus on her anxiety and depression.