Selena Gomez has reportedly co-written a song with Charli XCX that takes a swipe at her former boyfriend Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez has seemingly taken a swipe at Justin Bieber in a new song.
The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker has teamed up with Charli XCX to write 'Bad Girlfriend', which features lyrics about a woman taking the blame for relationship problems, despite her partner's suspect behaviour, which has been taken as inspired by her previous on/off romance with the Canadian singer.
The lyrics include: ''I know I'm not there for you or there when you call. I'm a bad girlfriend/I'm a bad girlfriend.''
A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It's all about a boyfriend the girl is no longer really into and has finally gotten wise to. It's tongue-in-cheek and Selena and Charli knew exactly who they were writing about.
''She sings about how a good girlfriend would just carry on and let their boyfriend walk all over them, with their cheating and whatnot, but she's changed her ways.
''It will undoubtedly be tweaked but they were really happy with how the songwriting session went and were loving slating their exes.''
The 24-year-old singer - who is now dating The Weeknd - previously accused Justin of being unfaithful during their relationship on Instagram.
She posted on his account: ''Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving.''
But the 'Sorry' hitmaker then accused her of cheating on him with Zayn Malik.
He wrote: ''I cheated...Oh and I forgot about you and Zayn (sic)''
However, later on, Selena admitted she regretted the online spat, telling her Snapchat followers that ''what she said was selfish and pointless''.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...