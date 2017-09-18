Selena Gomez ''shares closets'' with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez ''shares closets'' with her boyfruend The Weeknd as they like to ''throw different ideas around'' together.
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker likes to borrow items from her boyfriend's wardrobe and vice versa as they like to ''throw different ideas around'' together.
She said: ''I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we're] just kind of throwing different ideas around. Sometimes I'll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes.
''I'll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies. You want to feel confident in it. When you start stressing about it and feel you have to create this image ... you shouldn't feel that way.''
And asked what particular item she tends to borrow from her boyfriend, she added: ''Hoodies. Staple hoodies.''
And whilst Selena sees fashion as very important, the most important thing for her is to feel comfortable in her clothes.
She added to Vogue magazine: ''When it comes to this whole world of fashion - that's what I'm going to call it - I think it's become this collaborative thing where streetwear and fashion blend into one. It's a really beautiful thing because I see girls now feeling sexy in not even necessarily workout clothes, but clothes you could go work out in, then put on a cute pair of shoes and go out after.
''That's what's so crazy about now. Even just throwing something over a workout pant or just sweats, you kind of feel like you can do whatever you want ... I think it's important to feel confident in what you wear. That's all I really care about - I want to make sure anything I put on, I feel good in, because how you're feeling on the outside really does affect how you are on the inside.''
