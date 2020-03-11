Selena Gomez thinks her relationship with her fans can be ''really heavy''.

The 27-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling pop stars - would like to have more direction communication with her fans, but Selena feels it can be overwhelming and has therefore recently decided to take a step back.

She told Apple Music: ''I do want to have communication with my fans. You know, I used to be extremely personal, one on one, but I find that lately it's just become ... really heavy.

''I think people expect a lot more of me and want me to do more. But the truth is, I have to take care of myself and take care of my mind with things that I'm reading and listening to.''

Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed she wants a boyfriend who is ''genuine''.

The pop star - who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - shared some of the key traits she looks for in a romantic partner, saying she wants to date someone who doesn't try to hide their true intentions.

Selena - who released her third studio album, 'Rare', earlier this year - said: ''I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.''

The brunette beauty also revealed she wants a partner who can make her laugh - but is still ''down to earth and cool''.

She added: ''I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool.''