American star Selena Gomez has confessed her relationship with her fans can be ''really heavy''.
Selena Gomez thinks her relationship with her fans can be ''really heavy''.
The 27-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling pop stars - would like to have more direction communication with her fans, but Selena feels it can be overwhelming and has therefore recently decided to take a step back.
She told Apple Music: ''I do want to have communication with my fans. You know, I used to be extremely personal, one on one, but I find that lately it's just become ... really heavy.
''I think people expect a lot more of me and want me to do more. But the truth is, I have to take care of myself and take care of my mind with things that I'm reading and listening to.''
Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed she wants a boyfriend who is ''genuine''.
The pop star - who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - shared some of the key traits she looks for in a romantic partner, saying she wants to date someone who doesn't try to hide their true intentions.
Selena - who released her third studio album, 'Rare', earlier this year - said: ''I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.''
The brunette beauty also revealed she wants a partner who can make her laugh - but is still ''down to earth and cool''.
She added: ''I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...