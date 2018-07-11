Selena Gomez has described Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement as ''amazing and beautiful''.

The couple's whirlwind romance has continued to blossom after the 'Saturday Night Live' star proposed to the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker last month.

Asked what her 'Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' character Mavis would think about the high profile relationship, she told Clevver: ''I honestly don't know what Mavis would say, but I would say that it's amazing and beautiful.''

However, the 25-year-old star is yet to comment on her ex Justin Bieber's recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Selena had dated the 'Sorry' hitmaker on and off for several years, and after calling it quits most recently four months ago, Justin is believed to have popped the question to his new beau and model Hailey, whom he began dating last month following a brief romance in 2016.

But despite only ending her romance with Justin, 24, earlier this year, Selena isn't thought to be dwelling on the news, as she hasn't even ''spoken'' to her former flame in ''months''.

An insider told People magazine: ''They haven't spoken in months. She hasn't been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year.

''It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin. Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.

''She's recording new music and and gearing up for new projects. She hasn't been thinking about Justin. She's in a great place and is very happy.''

On Monday (09.07.18), Justin confirmed the news in a loving tribute to his new fiancée on Instagram.

Posting a photo of himself with Hailey, he wrote: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.

''I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!

''You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. (sic)''