Selena Gomez's younger sister is her spirit animal.

The 25-year-old singer has credited her four-year-old sibling Gracie as the most inspirational person in her life, because she believes the youngster is ''cooler'' than her.

When asked in a Q&A on Twitter as part of a 30 minute #StreamWithSelena session, one social media user asked who her ''spirit animal'' was, to which the brunette beauty - who also has three-year-old sibling Tori - replied: ''My little sister Gracie. She's 4 and cooler than me. (sic).''

And the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker - who is currently dating The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - has revealed she equally enjoys staying in at home and talking about ''everything and nothing'' with her friends just as much as she enjoys a night out.

When asked to choose what her favourite past time is she replied: ''Depends on my mood! #streamwithselena

''Eat and talk about everything and nothing [with my friends].''

The Texas born star - whose mother, Mandy Teefey, is from Italian decent, whilst her father Ricardo Gomez has Mexican ancestry - has admitted she wished she was fluent in Spanish and French.

When asked what language she yearned to be an expert speaker in, she said: ''French (sic).''

But she swiftly changed her mind and explained: ''Spanish would be my top but then French (sic).''

Although Selena does already speak Spanish with her family, she has hinted she hasn't ''perfected'' it yet.

When asked if she converses with family members in another tongue, the 'Spring Breakers' actress said: ''Sometimes I have to even if it's not perfected (sic).''

Although the star had to end her intimate discussion with her fans, she has revealed she would like to open up her micro blogging site to directly answer questions ''more often''.

She concluded: ''I have to run but maybe I should do this more often! Thx for hanging & listening to my music. xo #StreamWithSelena (sic).''