Selena Gomez hosted an ''intimate'' yacht party for her friends and family to mark her 26th birthday.
The 'Wolves' hitmaker was surrounded by family and friends for a yacht party to celebrate her recent birthday and they enjoyed a Italian meal, cooked onboard by a professional chef.
A source said: ''The yacht party was very intimate and she only had her closest friends and a few family members on board. A chef on board that made delicious Italian food including pasta made out of a cheese wheel. Servers decked out in tuxedos to give it a formal vibe.''
After the party, a few of Selena's friends stayed on board and they had a girly night together.
The insider added to E! News: ''A few of her close girlfriends stayed on board with Selena after the party was over, and they all had a girls late night staying up chatting and laughing. Selena was glowing in an off the shoulder dress and was hugging her friends and smiling. Selena was in really good spirits the entire night and kept saying this was the best birthday yet.''
Despite not being able to be at Selena's bash, Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday, even though she was on the other side of the country.
Posting a picture of a pink birthday cake decorated in Selena's honour, the 28-year-old star wrote on her Instagram story: ''Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday? I mean, I could but why would I want 2? (sic)''
Selena has been enjoying life recently after splitting from her on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Earlier this month, it was reported the beauty ''isn't thinking'' about her former beau, and is instead focusing on her career and health.
A source said: ''They haven't spoken in months. She hasn't been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year. It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin. Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage. She's recording new music and and gearing up for new projects. She hasn't been thinking about Justin. She's in a great place and is very happy.''
