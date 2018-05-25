Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey says her daughter's health battle was the ''hardest thing'' for her to ever experience.
Selena Gomez's health battle was the ''hardest thing'' for her mom to ever experience.
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker had to undergo a kidney transplant last year to help with her ongoing
battle with autoimmune disease Lupus and her mother Mandy Teefey admits it was one of the toughest things to experience as a parent.
She said: ''That was probably one of the hardest things to ever experience as a parent, and especially when there were complications, and it was just me and her, and she had to go in.''
And Mandy was not only concerned for the 25-year-old singer but also for her friend Francia Raisa, who donated the kidney.
In a Facebook Live with Entertainment Tonight, she added: ''I was not only carrying the weight first as the mother, but I also felt the weight for Francia and her mother and her family. I think I'm banned from Cedars. I went to both sides of the towers. For some reason they were in different towers, and every little thing, I was monitoring, like, yelling and freaking out. It was pretty rough. God bless any of the families that have kids with ongoing illnesses because the strength that those families have is insane.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted she faced a ''life-or-death'' situation prior to her kidney transplant last year.
She said: ''I am really honoured to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago. I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant. Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...