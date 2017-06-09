Selena Gomez finds songwriting ''therapeutic''.

The 24-year-old singer has said she thinks it's ''important'' to be able to talk to her songwriting team about what's she's going through, as she hopes to be able to make music that people can ''relate'' to and ''enjoy''.

Speaking about her songwriting process, she said: ''It's kind of therapeutic. You're sitting there and talking to people about what you're going through, and you're thinking, 'How can we impact somebody? How can we make this a great song? How can people relate to it?' ... I think that's important and it's fun. I love making people happy, and especially right now, that's what makes me happiest - being able to create stuff that people can enjoy.''

And the 'Same Old Love' hitmaker revealed she's in no hurry to put together an album just yet, as she highlighted the importance of making sure her personal life was ''happy and healthy'' first.

She continued: ''I've been doing this for so long and I needed a second to breathe. When I did that, I came back and I had it for a while, and I think it's safe to say I feel like I have a whole album put together at this point. But, I wanted to make sure everything was done at my pace. I didn't want to rush anything. I wanted to make sure my life was balanced and happy and healthy first.''

Selena - who is currently in a relationship with The Weeknd - also spoke about how ''important'' it is to ''take care of yourself'' before trying to find happiness in other people.

Speaking to Radio Disney, the 'Bad Liar' singer said: ''You have to be good and take care of yourself. That's what I encourage, I'm always about that. That's the most important thing. Then, if you have people in your life that can add to that and make you happy and just do that for you, then that's what it should be.''