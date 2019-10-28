Selena Gomez's song 'Lose You To Love Me' was ''for her fans''.

The 'Liar' hitmaker unveiled new music recently and her track is dedicated to her ''ride-or-dies'' that have supported her for years upon years.

Speaking on Sirius XM's Hits 1, she said: ''So this one I did for my fans. Because my ride-or-dies that have been with me for years, they've seen everything and they've been a part of my life. And social media amplifies your connection with people, so I actually feel way closer to them than I've ever been before. So I wanted them to know that I was OK. You know, I wanted to release that moment with 'Lose You To Love Me' but this was more like, 'I'm actually proud of myself and I'm so grateful for you guys.'''

The 27-year-old singer's new music is something she's ''passionate about''.

She said recently: ''I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that's just the people-pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can't tell you when that moment was, I really can't. But it's not that I'm trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life. It's more just how I embody all of the experiences into one, and I fully believe that this is always just something that I'm going to be passionate about. I don't want to not express what I feel because I know there's millions of people who feel the exact same way.''