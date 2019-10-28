Selena Gomez's song 'Lose You To Love Me' was ''for her fans'' who have been supporting her for years.
The 'Liar' hitmaker unveiled new music recently and her track is dedicated to her ''ride-or-dies'' that have supported her for years upon years.
Speaking on Sirius XM's Hits 1, she said: ''So this one I did for my fans. Because my ride-or-dies that have been with me for years, they've seen everything and they've been a part of my life. And social media amplifies your connection with people, so I actually feel way closer to them than I've ever been before. So I wanted them to know that I was OK. You know, I wanted to release that moment with 'Lose You To Love Me' but this was more like, 'I'm actually proud of myself and I'm so grateful for you guys.'''
The 27-year-old singer's new music is something she's ''passionate about''.
She said recently: ''I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that's just the people-pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can't tell you when that moment was, I really can't. But it's not that I'm trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life. It's more just how I embody all of the experiences into one, and I fully believe that this is always just something that I'm going to be passionate about. I don't want to not express what I feel because I know there's millions of people who feel the exact same way.''
