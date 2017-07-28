Selena Gomez ''lacked confidence'' growing up, and has a ''lot of insecurities'', but managed to work through them for her 'Fetish' music video.
Selena Gomez ''lacked confidence'' growing up.
The 24-year-old singer recently released the music video for her new single 'Fetish' which sees her tackle all kinds of crazy such as eating soap and lipstick, and while she says she's always wanted to let loose in a video such as this one, she felt as though she ''wasn't able'' to because her ''insecurities'' held her back.
She confessed: ''With the way I grew up, I always felt like there was something inside of me that hadn't been accessed. I hadn't had the opportunity or confidence to find it. For so long I felt like I [wasn't able] to do something like this, not because I don't want to but because I lack that confidence.
''I have a lot of insecurities, but when I started working with [Petra Collins, the video's director] ... We're like sisters, but I think I'm a little bit older than [her].''
And the 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker admits she does ''weird s**t'' all the time when she's at home, and so bringing that to the shoot for her new single wasn't too difficult.
She added to Dazed magazine: ''I can say right now, I do weird s**t all the time when I'm alone in my house. It's how I express myself!''
Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed she's got enough material to make up an album after spending ''a year'' in the studio, but claims she isn't sure what to do with the pieces she's recorded as they all sound ''different''.
She said: ''I've been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds.''
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker is currently setting up each song ''to be a single'', because she's unsure how to tie all the tracks together.
She continued: ''I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music.''
