Selena Gomez's second Puma collection contains hidden messages about her life.

The 26-year-old singer released her much-anticipated new fashion line with the sportswear giant on Wednesday (15.05.19), and the star has revealed that she included subtle details about her past in her designs, including the ''coordinates'' of her Grand Prairie, Texas ''hometown''.

There are semi colons referenced to represent the tattoo she got with the cast of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' - which she is executive producer of - that has become a symbol for the battle with depression and a new life chapter.

She told US Glamour: ''I've put everything from some of my tattoos, my birthdate, the coordinates of my hometown -- even working with lupus and having an artist create a box for a shoe that I release where some of the proceeds are able to go to that.

''I try to find original ways of doing it. Every single thing that I do in my career and my life, I just feel so grateful. So most of the time, I try to put a little piece of me in [it].''

And Selena loves to keep her wardrobe simple and ''sophisticated''.

She added: ''I love trying new things, but I generally love pieces that I feel very sophisticated, sexy, and classy in. I personally don't want anything that's too distracting.

''I like to be chill. I don't overthink anything. I'll put things together randomly--put on a sweater, throw on a belt with it, maybe wear a skirt or something. It just depends on where I'm at, mentally. I mean, half of fashion is being confident, I think.''

The 'I Can't Get Enough' hitmaker also insisted that her attitude to fashion can come and go, but for the majority of the time, she ''loves'' it.

She continued: ''I go through periods where I'm absolutely in love with fashion, and then I go through periods where I'm like, 'I don't know what to wear, I don't know what's cool.' And I'm going to just do my own thing.''