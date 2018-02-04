Selena Gomez's recent treatment in New York City for anxiety and depression was just ''preventative''.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker spent two weeks in New York City to help her cope with depression and anxiety but it was not based on any recent events but rather on being ''proactive'' about her own health.
A source said: ''She knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance. This most recent stint was preventative. She hasn't relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite. She did this to ensure she continues on a good path. It's super responsible. More people should be proactive about their health and wellness instead of waiting for something bad to happen.''
And the 25-year-old singer is adamant she won't ''run herself into the ground again'' and is glad she had a chance to regroup.
The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Selena isn't going to run herself into the ground again. These little check-ins are essential to her health. It's not even recovery, it's just a way of life. It's the same thing with her church - that to her is like a weekly check-in. She's not afraid or ashamed to take a step back and ask for help, like she was in the past. There's always a lot on Selena's plate - with her family, career, relationships, health - and all those things have been piling up since the holidays. So now seemed like the perfect time to regroup.''
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Selena is feeling ''very empowered'' after completing treatment for depression and anxiety.
A source said: ''She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions. She came back feeling very empowered.
''She wants to go again later this year. She feels and looks great. She's still working on new music and is excited about it. After all the noise that happened over the holidays, she felt like she needed this.''
