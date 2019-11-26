Selena Gomez has had a ''really powerful'' year.

The 27-year-old singer launched herself back into the spotlight this year with her first new music since taking a break to focus on her health and wellbeing, and has now hailed 2019 as one of the best years of her life, because she achieved so much more than she thought she would.

She said: ''I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year. This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked, and that I truly am excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything. I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best.''

The 'Look At Her Now' hitmaker believes her upcoming album is the ''best'' she's ever done.

She added: I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done. And I feel like I lived up to the expectations. Hopefully that doesn't come back to bite me in the a**.''

And Selena says the best place to listen to her album - which is set to be released on January 10 - is in the car.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''Always the car. Sometimes me and my friends will just say, 'Hey, do you want to go for a drive?' And we'll just take a drive somewhere, maybe to the beach, and listen to music together. Like, evening time. It's just really pretty, and you're with your friends, you get to go somewhere nice, and you can listen to music really well.''