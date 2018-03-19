Selena Gomez's pals think Justin Bieber is a ''bad influence''.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker's friends are reportedly not keen on the on again off again couple, who are currently on a break in their relationship, reuniting.

A source said: ''There's a big crew of people [in Selena's circle] who really don't like Justin and they especially don't like him with Selena. A lot of her friends really don't like him. They think he's bad news for Selena and don't approve of the relationship. They think he's a bad influence on her and she becomes really dependent on him. She's so generous and loyal and puts 100% of herself into everything, including her relationships, which isn't always the healthiest.''

And the 24-year-old singer does care what his girlfriend's friends think of him but Selena tends to keep him and her pals separate from each other.

The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Justin does care what her friends and family think and has tried to win them over, but some of them are just over it. They're there for Selena and support her no matter what, but don't feel like they need to welcome back Justin. If you notice, Selena keeps her friends and Justin separate - when she's with Justin, it's just Justin, and when she's with her old friends, it's just them. They don't really overlap anymore.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Selena is taking some ''time to herself'' amid rumours surrounding her love life.

An insider explained: ''Selena is very delicate; her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough - especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother. She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this.''