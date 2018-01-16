Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey has claimed that she urged her daughter not to work with Woody Allen on 'A Rainy Day in New York' but says it fell ''on deaf ears''.
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker's mom Mandy Teefey says she tried to convince her daughter it would not be good to work with the filmmaker on 'A Rainy Day in New York' but it fell ''on deaf ears''.
Writing a comment on Instagram, Mandy shared: ''No one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to. I had a long talk talk with her about not working with him and it didn't click. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.''
It comes after Mandy admitted she is ''not happy'' about her daughter's reconciliation with Justin Bieber but knows there is nothing she can do about it.
She said: ''Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy. She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.''
Speaking about previously managing her daughter, she added: ''Every mother and daughter has disagreements. We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.''
To get over their differences, Selena and mother Mandy have reportedly decided not to talk about her new relationship.
The source shared: ''Mandy has said her piece and Selena knows how she feels about it and that's that. For the sake of their own relationship, they just don't talk about it. Mandy knows that Selena is an adult and she's going to do what she wants ... Now that [her opinion of Bieber] is out in the open, there's no need to keep dwelling on it. Her mom's not going to do anything to try to sabotage things, and she will never give Selena an ultimatum - him or us.''
