Selena Gomez's mother was reportedly rushed to hospital last week after she got herself worked up over her daughter's new rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber.

Mandy Teefey was taken to a welfare centre in Los Angeles, California, for a health check recently following a ''heated conversation'' with the 'Wolves' hitmaker about her reunion with the pop hunk, who has had a number of run ins with the law.

According to TMZ, Mandy locked horns with Selena after she learnt how ''serious'' their reunion was because, as far as she's concerned, she will never forgive him for how he treated her daughter during their 2014 split.

However, Justin is determined to prove to her loved ones that he's grown up and is a changed man because he's ''aware'' that they're not keen on him.

A source said previously: ''Justin is aware Selena's family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief. Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed. He has changed a lot in the past few months. He is a very different person. They have a lot to talk about and are having fun catching up.''

Justin, 23, and Selena, 25, rekindle their relationship a month ago - just weeks after she split from her boyfriend The Weeknd - and are planning to celebrate New Year together.

It's believed the 'What Do You Mean?' singer reached out to Selena when she underwent an emergency kidney transplant over the summer after her organ started to fail as a result of her battle with Lupus. Her serious illness made Justin realise just how much she loved her.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for four years before calling time on their turbulent relationship for good in 2015.