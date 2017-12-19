Selena Gomez's mother has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter Scarlett who she lost to a miscarriage in 2011.

Mandy Teefey - who executive produced Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' with 'Wolves' singer Selena - took to Instagram on December 17, the anniversary of Scarlett's death and also the wrap day for Season Two of the show, to thank the pop star's fans for their support at such a difficult time.

The 41-year-old producer - who had Selena with ex-husband Ricardo Joel Gomez - also revealed the special way they remember Scarlett each year by sending her handwritten notes up into the air on red balloons.

Alongside a series of pictures, one of Mandy - who also has four-year-old daughter Grace with Brian - holding the 25-year-old singer in her arms and grown-up Selena cradling her mother's tummy, posted on her TV and film production company Kicked to the Curb Productions' Instagram account, she wrote: ''Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them. Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn't know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever. (sic)''

The past 12 months has been a tough year for the family, Mandy recently opened up about how ''helpless'' she felt when Selena went into to hospital to have a kidney transplant.

The singer-and-actress underwent the life-saving operation after her battle with autoimmune disease Lupus - in which the body attacks healthy cells - which had caused the health of her organs to deteriorate.

Mandy feared the worst when her child was ill because there was nothing she could do to help.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty beside her long-time friend and organ donor, Francia Raisa, she wrote: ''This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up.

''As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. (sic).''