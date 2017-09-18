Selena Gomez's mother felt ''helpless'' and ''scared'' when her daughter had to undergo a kidney transplant.
The 25-year-old singer was forced to undergo the life-saving operation after her battle with autoimmune disease Lupus - in which the body attacks healthy cells - had caused the health of her organs to deteriorate, and her parent, Mandy Teefey, has revealed she feared the worst when her child was ill because there was nothing she could do to help.
The '13 Reasons Why' producer shared the same image the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker posted last week on her TV and film production company, Kicked to the Curb Productions, Instagram account to open up about her own emotions.
Alongside the image of the brunette beauty beside her long-time friend and organ donor, Francia Raisa, Mandy wrote: ''This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up.
''As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. (sic).''
Although Mandy thinks she is ''banned'' from the hospital where the operation took place, she is glad she is able to ''keep [her] little girl'' and ''gain'' another daughter.
The upload continued: ''I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter.... (sic).''
Mandy continued her heartfelt post by praising everyone who supported Selena through the ordeal.
She concluded: ''Thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God. (sic).''
