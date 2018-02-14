Selena Gomez is reportedly trying to convince her mother to accept her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The 'Wolves' singer and her boyfriend rekindled their romance in 2017, but Selena is having to insist to Mandy Teefey that the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who's previously been involved in a number of controversies - is a changed man.

A source said: ''Selena is still trying to convince her mom that Justin has changed for the better. There is still animosity there and her mom hasn't turned a full leaf and accepted the relationship.''

The brunette beauty has reportedly made some headway with her mother, but Mandy is still not entirely convinced that Justin is the ideal boyfriend for her daughter.

The insider explained to Hollywood Life: ''It is certainly better but it seems its going to still take some time for her mom to change her thoughts on Justin.

''She still is in protect Selena mode and she always will be, but Justin isn't out of the woods just yet as her mom still needs much more convincing things have really changed for the better.''

However, it might prove difficult given that '13 Reasons Why' co-producer Mandy recently claimed she hasn't spoken to Justin - even over text message - in ''years'', and admitted she is ''not happy'' with the relationship.

However, she also said that Selena - who underwent a kidney transplant last year - is old enough to make her own decisions about her personal life.

She explained: ''Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.

''She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.''