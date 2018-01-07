Selena Gomez has admitted that she feels that her life was better ''in many ways'' when she was younger than it is now.
Selena Gomez thinks her life was better ''in many ways'' when she was younger than it is now.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker returned to her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas over the weekend and even took a look in to see what her home is like now.
She wrote on Instagram: ''The home I grew up in, from birth to 13 ... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. (sic)''
It comes after Selena - who is thought to be dating Justin Bieber again - revealed she is trying to reinvent herself.
She said: ''I'm constantly somebody that likes to grow and feel like, 'All right, what can I be better at, what could I do better at, where could my confidence be stronger?' I'm 25, so I feel like I'm going to change a lot and enjoy that ...
''I worked really hard on my music this year and I'm really excited to put it all together. I like to choose to live my life in a way where I want to be weight-free, and I know that's impossible to do because I have a million [eyes] on me right now. But I think it is important to kind of go through your life the way you want and I like to come at things with my best. That's all I know how to do, just give my best.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...