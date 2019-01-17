Selena Gomez's collaboration with Jax Jones may never be released.

The 'Ring Ring' hitmaker has confirmed that the rumoured track, which is believed to be titled 'This Is Real', according to Selena's fans - who are known as Selenators - was recorded before the 'Wolves' singer was taken into hospital to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017, due to her Lupus.

However, the 31-year-old DJ-and-producer - whose real name is Timucin Lam - has dashed hopes of the song being released into the public domain.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We have a song!

''We have one but there's no release date.

''It's just a song for me to listen to now.''

Jax has been hounded with requests from the 26-year-old pop star's fan base to share the track, but he has claimed that it's down to Selena that the song remains unreleased.

He said: ''The Selena fans are on it, but they'll have to ask Selena what happened to that song as it wasn't me! It wasn't me.''

Selena checked into rehab in October after suffering an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant, and she also took a break from social media.

But now that she appears to be back to herself, Jax would love for them to work on something new together.

He said: ''I think one day we'll do another song and it will be a song that isn't three years old.

''Either way her new album will be dope - she's mad talented.''

And it might not be too much longer before her much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' is released, as Selena previously hinted she's planning to drop it soon.

The former Disney star appeared on a live stream on Instagram Stories with her close model pal Connar Franklin in August, when she declared that she was ''done'' with the record.

In the video, she was heard saying: ''My album's coming out later ... I'm done with it.''