Selena Gomez's grandparents have flown to Italy for her birthday.

The 'Back To You' hitmaker saw in the 27th year of her in Rome and Capri with her loved ones on Monday (22.07.19) after serving as Maid of Honour for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon last week at her wedding in Texas.

A source told People.com: ''She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She's having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents. She's getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work.''

As well as spending time with her grandparents, the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker marked the milestone with a meal out with friends, including producer Andrea Iervolino, where she tucked into raw fish and various salads.

A source said recently: ''Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads. They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have desert of ice cream and tiramisu.''

Once her birthday celebrations are over, Selena will return to the US to put the finishing touches on her new album after admitting recently that it's ''finally done.''

Asked about new music, she excitedly said: ''Yes! Yes! It's finally done.''

Although Selena refused to give any more details - simply teasing ''that's all'' we know for now - it comes after she admitted she was ''nervous'' about the follow-up to 2015 LP 'Revival'.

She revealed on her Instagram Story: ''I'm currently in the studio and it's going really good. I'm just nervous about it, honestly, 'cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything.''