Selena Gomez was ''relieved'' to get a diagnosis about her mental health issues and feels ''empowered'' now.
Selena Gomez was ''relieved'' to get a diagnosis about her mental health.
The 27-year-old singer-and-actress is feeling ''empowered'' after reaching out for help and finding the right course of medication following years of ups and downs with her mood.
She told WSJ magazine: ''I had low self-esteem, and that's something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I've gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.
''My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.
''I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief.
''I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.''
The brunette beauty is currently single and couldn't be happier.
She said: ''I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed. I've been single for over two years now. I'm okay with that.''
The 'Wolves' singer is preparing to release a new album - her first since 2015's 'Revival' - and she's admitted it's taken her back to her more carefree younger days.
She said: ''I remember Taylor [Swift] said when I played her some of the new songs, 'I feel like I'm seeing who you were before this.' That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.''
Although Selena is more known for her music career these days, she is really keen to do more acting but her youthful appearance counts against her.
She said: ''I want to do movies so bad. I want to do TV so bad. I find that I look too young most of the time, or people can't separate the two , which bums me out.
''I continue to audition, and I just have to wait for whenever my time is.''
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...