Selena Gomez has dropped her new single and has borrowed the bassline from Talking Heads 1977 hit 'Psycho Killer'.
Selena Gomez borrowed the bassline from Talking Heads' 'Physco Killer' for her new single 'Bad Liar' because she's ''obsessed'' with the band.
The 24-year-old beauty reached out to the new wave rockers and asked to use Tina Weymouth's classic bass part from their 1977 hit on the track, which she dropped on Thursday (18.05.17), because she's so inspired by their music.
Selena wrote the catchy tune with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the latter revealed: ''Selena and Julia are Talking Heads-obsessed. So when we all got together in one room, Julia suggested, 'Why don't we just write over the bassline from 'Psycho Killer?' and we were all going, 'That sounds great!'''
Talking Heads formed in New York in 1975 and were comprised of lead singer and principal songwriter David Byrne, drummer Chris Frantz, keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison and Tina on bass.
They disbanded in 1991 but their music has stood the test of time and Justin says the trio were ecstatic to have singer David give 'Bad Liar' his seal of approval.
He added to Variety: ''He heard it, loved it and approved it. Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.''
Last week Selena teased the follow up to 'It Ain't Me' with Kygo, which she released earlier this year,
by posting three pictures on Instagram of her bedroom window.
Ryan Tedder has also teamed up with the brunette beauty for a couple of tracks on her hotly-anticipated new album and said her new music isn't like ''anything else'' she's ever done.
He previously said: ''We've done a couple of records, I couldn't begin to predict what will make her album, but the ones that we did I'm ecstatic about. They don't sound like anything else she has. I'm trying to check boxes she doesn't have, so I won't go into detail other than to say we did a very, very, very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo.''
The band perform for Stephen Colbert on his 'Late Show'.
An old theory has returned that Avril is not actually Avril at all.
A summary of the newly announced 2017 BET Award nominations.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...