Selena Gomez says suffering from anxiety was ''one of the scariest moments of her life''.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' was struggling really badly with her mental health last year and she admitted she was ''terrified'' by the whole thing until the veil was ''lifted''.

She said: ''I think that we are better when we tell the truth and, so, this is my truth. Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn't able to stay all that kept together. I wasn't able to hold a smile or to keep things normal.

''It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life. Terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety.''

And the 27-year-old singer is feeling much ''happier and healthier''.

Speaking as she received the 2019 McLean Award at the McLean Hospital's annual dinner in Massachusetts, she added: ''After a year of a lot of intense work .. I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I've ever been. So, I'm very happy about that. For me, it feels right to share that I have personally felt the effects of both depression and anxiety - but it isn't easy. I have feared being misunderstood and judged,'' she explained. I know that I have been given experiences and people and opportunities that have made my life exceptionally beautiful and sweet - and yet I struggle with my own thoughts and feelings at times. But this doesn't make me faulty. This does not make me weak. This does not make me less than. This makes me human. We need help, and we need each other.''