Selena Gomez's bold green gown at the American Music Awards last month was chosen to signal her ''new chapter''.
Selena Gomez's lime green dress which she wore on the American Music Awards red carpet had a deeper meaning.
The 'Look At Her Now' hitmaker's stylist Katie Young has revealed they opted for the bright Versace number at the star-studded ceremony last month to signal a ''bright and positive new chapter'' for the pop superstar.
Katie told The Hollywood Reporter: ''You know, that look, we tried on when she was in New York doing press for her singles and we just all really liked it.
''I love Selena in a bright-coloured, tiny little dress where you see she's got gorgeous skin and beautiful legs, and I always want to see her face and her shoulders.
''I think this is a moment about coming out, stepping into a new era - and I wanted her to be bright and positive and a woman.''
Selena's performance at the awards show was her first televised performance in two years, following her kidney transplant as part of her battle with lupus.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for sticking by her side over the past few years, as she said it felt ''good to be back'', whilst she admitted she was ''excited for this chapter''.
She wrote: ''Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.''
Meanwhile, Katie revealed that for her other A-list client, Margot Robbie, she always makes sure to dress her in ensembles that make her look ''like herself'' when she is off-screen.
On dressing the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' star, she said: ''I think Sharon Tate [Margot's real-life character] is always an iconic reference, but we kind of did that and I think for awards season more than anything, I want her to be Margot.
''If Margot is going to win an award, I want her to look like herself. You know?''
The stylist added how it's always a ''collaboration'' between herself and the star when it comes to picking outfits.
She said: ''I don't choose them. It's always a collaboration
''I hope that it's true that my clients don't look the same.
''I want them always to look like themselves.
''Just sort of a little bit of a curated fashion-y version of themselves.
''I think the point of my job really is to make their lives easy. ''Doing press, doing interviews, being on camera, it makes everyone nervous.
''Whether you're an actor or not, it's an uncomfortable meta situation, and if you feel cute it takes a little bit of that nervousness away.
''So, my goal is to always make them feel really confident
