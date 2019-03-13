Selena Gomez is feeling ''nervous'' about her new album.

The 26-year-old singer is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' and though recording is going well, she's worried about making the wrong decisions so is trying not to rush the process.

She revealed on her Instagram Story: ''I'm currently in the studio and it's going really good.

''I'm just nervous about it, honestly, 'cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything.''

But while the 'Come and Get It' hitmaker is taking her time with the recording process, she's promised her fans won't have too long to wait before they can hear the album.

She added: ''But I love you guys very much. The album is coming very soon!''

Last month, Selena teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J. Balvin on 'I Can't Get Enough' and in January she featured on Julia Michaels' song 'Anxiety', but hasn't released her own solo music since 2018's 'Back To You', which was recorded for the '13 Reasons Why' soundtrack.

Prior to that, her last release was the series of non-album singles she put out in 2017, including 'Wolves', 'Bad Liar', and 'Fetish'.

The 'Good for You' singer has also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album, which is being produced by her 'Fetish' producer Leland.

Selena's tour will reportedly include her first shows on UK soil in six years, after she last performed in the UK in 2013.

The singer was forced to pull out of the final leg of her 'Revival Tour' three years later, due to suffering from depression caused by her battle with autoimmune disease Lupus.