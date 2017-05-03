Selena Gomez's 2017 Met Gala ensemble was inspired by the ''nostalgic glamour'' of the 1930s.

The 24-year-old singer adorned a custom-made Coach gown with ornate embroidered detail to the star-studded bash, which took place in New York on Monday (01.05.17), and the fashion label's creative director Stuart Vevers has revealed the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker was the ''starting point'' for the creation, and their interest in the ''cool, feminine'' era also influenced their style choices for the event.

Speaking about the outfit, Stuart said: ''The starting point for this dress was Selena.

''We were inspired by the nostalgic glamour of the Thirties but wanted it to feel very 'today' and evoke a cool feminine ease that felt modern and personalised.''

And the brunette beauty - who was announced as the face of the designer label in December last year - felt ''honoured'' to be able to wear the bespoke creation she had worked hard to create with Stuart and the American brand over the past few months.

Selena - who is currently dating The Weeknd - explained: ''I was honoured to wear the beautiful dress he created. I spent the last couple of months working closely with Stuart and Coach and I was happy to finally share what we've been up to with everyone.''

And not only was Selena's styling a collaborative effort, but so was her beauty look.

Make-up artist Hung Vaango explained: ''Doing the look for events like this are always a collaboration between Selena, the stylist, manicurist, hairstylist, and me. It's a team effort.''

The beauty expert has revealed he initially intended to apply subtle cosmetic products to Selena's face, but swiftly decided against it and chose brighter eyeshadow shades to match the ''bright pink sequins'' on her dress.

He told Miss Vogue Online: ''I was going to go very tonal like the main colour of the dress at first, but then we noticed there are some bright pink sequins. I wanted to use that colour as well for a bright colour statement, but it still fits within the tonal look. The focus really became the pink eyeshadow.

''Doing make-up for red carpet, you have to be a lot more careful about getting everything just right, and you have to be a little heavier with colours, or they'll disappear in photos. The bright flash of those photos is not very forgiving, so you can't get away with what you might do everyday.

''Selena was so excited, and she loved the pink eyeliner. Everyone was having so much fun yesterday.''