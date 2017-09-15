Selena Gomez was rushed into hospital with kidney failure back in May.

The 25-year-old pop star recently underwent a transplant after her organs started shutting down as a result of her battle with Lupus, in which the autoimmune disease mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, but the damage to her kidneys was first detected four months ago when she fell ill while in Chicago for her boyfriend The Weeknd's concert.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - was reportedly by Selena's side when she was taken into hospital, according to TMZ.com.

After that initial hospital dash, the 25-year-old singer was placed on the kidney transplant list and found a willing donor in her ''beautiful friend'' Francia Raisa.

Selena took to her Instagram on Thursday (14.09.17) to reveal her ordeal with her followers, sharing a photo of her and Francia holding hands in their hospital beds.

The accompanying post read: ''I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.

''So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

''I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.

''Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

''And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ (sic)''

The 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker first revealed she'd been diagnosed with Lupus in 2015 and, one year later, took time out from her pop career to deal with ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression'' that the life-threatening illness had also caused.