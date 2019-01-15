Selena Gomez has returned to social media to thank her fans for their continued support.

The 26-year-old singer posted on Instagram on Monday (14.01.19) for the first time since September last year, as she returned to the site to wish her followers a happy New Year, and to say she's ''proud of the person [she's] becoming'' after taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.

Selena - who entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after she suffered an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017 - wrote on her Instagram post: ''It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all. (sic)''

The 'Wolves' singer's return to social media comes after sources claimed she's ready to start 2019 with the ''new skills'' she's learned to help her ''navigate daily life''.

One insider said: ''[Selena is] excited for the new year. She's feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She's doing well and is feeling great. She's following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends.''

And Selena has also been enjoying ''chill nights at home'' with her close friends, who are all remaining supportive of her health journey.

Another source added: ''Selena has been hanging out with her close group of girlfriends she has had for many years and enjoys chill nights at home. Selena has a whole different mindset about life now, and is learning everyday from the best life-coach and specialists who she works with. She is really living a low-key lifestyle.''