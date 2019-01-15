Selena Gomez has returned to social media to thank her fans for their continued support, after she took time away from the site when she entered rehab in October last year.
Selena Gomez has returned to social media to thank her fans for their continued support.
The 26-year-old singer posted on Instagram on Monday (14.01.19) for the first time since September last year, as she returned to the site to wish her followers a happy New Year, and to say she's ''proud of the person [she's] becoming'' after taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.
Selena - who entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after she suffered an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017 - wrote on her Instagram post: ''It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all. (sic)''
The 'Wolves' singer's return to social media comes after sources claimed she's ready to start 2019 with the ''new skills'' she's learned to help her ''navigate daily life''.
One insider said: ''[Selena is] excited for the new year. She's feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She's doing well and is feeling great. She's following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends.''
And Selena has also been enjoying ''chill nights at home'' with her close friends, who are all remaining supportive of her health journey.
Another source added: ''Selena has been hanging out with her close group of girlfriends she has had for many years and enjoys chill nights at home. Selena has a whole different mindset about life now, and is learning everyday from the best life-coach and specialists who she works with. She is really living a low-key lifestyle.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...