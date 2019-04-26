Selena Gomez made her first major public appearance since her hospitalisation last year at WE Day on Thursday (25.04.19).

The 26-year-old singer checked into a wellness centre in October after suffering an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017 but looked well and happy as she walked the red carpet at The Forum in Los Angeles in a navy dress by Dior.

But the 'Wolves' hitmaker admitted her step back into public life didn't mean she'll be seen out and about a lot more.

She told E! News: ''As of now, I'm not really going out that much. [Why?] Cause I needed it.''

However, she admitted she's ''excited'' to see what happens next.

And Selena was reluctant to share any information about potential new music from her.

She laughed: ''I can't say that. I get in trouble too much.''

But the 'Bad Liar' singer was pleased to be out to support the event, which is dedicated to young people and their impact on society.

She said: ''I've known this organisation for over six years.

''I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something.

''So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back.''

And Selena admitted on stage at the event that it was her favourite day of the year.

She said: ''It's the best day of the year, it's WE Day.''

She went on to praise the audience for having ''earned'' their seats there ''through their service to make their communities safer, greener and more inclusive.''

As well as Selena, other big-name guests at the WE Day event included Neil Patrick Harris - who was host - Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Chance The Rapper.