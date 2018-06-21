Pop singer Selena Gomez has made her return to acting in a new short horror film for Instagram.
Selena Gomez has returned to her acting roots for a short horror film for Instagram.
The 25-year-old former Disney Channel star teamed up with Canadian artist Petra Collins for the creepy flick titled, 'A Love Story' which has been created for Instagram's newly launched long-form video platform IGTV - which allows users to post videos up to an hour in length.
The director - who is good friends with Selena having collaborated on her music videos for 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish' - took to her own Instagram account to reveal a series of behind-the-scenes shots and clips from her new 'American Horror Story'-esque project.
In one clip from the film, Selena can be seen playing with a mutilated face whilst lying naked in a bath.
The disturbing imagery continues with the pop singer sucking on an eyeball, shaving icing off her leg with a knife and casually lying by the legs of a woman whose face is made out of a dismembered fingers.
Selena has long been trying to break away from her clean-cut Disney image and this gory project follows on from her starring role in 2012 crime drama 'Spring Breakers'
Petra has previously admitted that she and Selena had been discussing for some time the possibility of them hooking up to shoot a horror project together because of their shared love of the genre.
The filmmaker said: ''I love 'The Exorcist' and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it's something Selena and I both love talking about ... that topic is sort of dear to us.''
However, fans of the 'Wolves' hitmaker don't seem too impressed with her horror film and have called on Selena to avoid any future projects with Petra.
One user on Instagram wrote: ''Petra Collins you better get away from Selena Gomez. Don't influence her with your weird plans and behaviour.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...