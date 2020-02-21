Selena Gomez has given fans a surprise by releasing fan-favourite 'Feel Me'.
The pop superstar had performed the track on her 'Revival Tour' in 2016 and it was only available on a vinyl copy of her latest LP 'Rare' at the US budget superstore Target.
However, now she has unleashed it for all to hear.
On the chorus, she belts out: ''Every time your lips touch another/ I want you to feel me.''
On why she didn't add the song about an ex's regrets to her record, she explained: ''That song was from when I was in a different place and doesn't fit with where I am right now.''
The 27-year-old singer released 'Rare' on January 10 and went to various stores to buy as many copies as she could in order to boost the record's chances of taking the top slot on the album chart.
Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said at the time: ''Alright, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart.
''Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so rare. I'm very, very, very eager and excited for it to do...Just really stream the album!''
Selena's admission came a day after she urged her fans to help get the record to number one.
She said: ''So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist.
''I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me.
''This is again something I've dreamed about for so long. But regardless i just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's just something that you all can enjoy and have. So, no worries either way I'm happy.''
'Rare' ended up securing the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer her third consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200 chart in the US.
