Selena Gomez experienced the ''coolest feeling'' when she walked the red carpet with her young half sister at the 'Frozen 2' premiere last month.
Selena Gomez experienced the ''coolest feeling'' when she walked the red carpet with her young half sister.
The 27-year-old singer and actress took Gracie Teefey, six, to the 'Frozen 2' premiere in Los Angeles last month and she admitted it was one of her favourite showbiz moments ever because the youngster was so at ease in the spotlight.
Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on 'Sounds', she said: ''Honestly, it was the coolest feeling.
''I said to her, 'This is my favourite carpet I have ever done.' Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do... to keep her safe, but my sister's become very dramatic now. She's all about the dresses, and the glitter.''
Selena was worried about bringing Gracie into the public eye and gave her some advice before they stepped out onto the carpet, but she quickly realised she had nothing to be concerned about as her sibling was more than comfortable with the cameras.
She explained: ''I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and said, 'If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I'll take you off immediately.'
''And she's like, 'K,' and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.
''I'm standing there, and I'm like, 'Gracie, get me in the picture too.'''
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker has previously described Gracie - who is her mother Mandy Teefey's daughter with husband Brian Teefey - as her biggest fan and admitted she loves the fact the youngster looks up to her.
She previously said: ''[Gracie's] my biggest supporter. It's awesome.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...