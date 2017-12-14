Selena Gomez has posted a touching tribute to her close pal Taylor Swift in honour of her 28th birthday.
Selena Gomez has posted a touching tribute to her close pal Taylor Swift in honour of her birthday.
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer turned 28 on Wednesday (13.12.17), and her special day didn't go unnoticed by her celebrity best friend Selena, who took to Instagram to tell her pal she is ''glad'' she was born.
Posting an adorable video of the pair making faces at the camera before laughing, 25-year-old Selena wrote: ''I'm glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it's fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift (sic)''
Selena and Taylor have been showbiz pals for almost a decade, and the pair are no strangers to sharing their love for one another on social media.
In honour of the 'Bad Liar' singer's 24th birthday in July 2016, Taylor posted an old photograph of the pair posing together whilst forming the shape of a heart with their hands.
She captioned the snap: ''Going through old pictures today, because @selenagomez just turned 24! I can't imagine my life without you, Selena. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! (sic).''
Meanwhile, Selena has also credited the blonde star as one of her closest pals.
Speaking previously about her intimate friendship group, she said: ''I can count on one hand the people I could call and who would be there for me.
''Taylor is one of the greatest people. When I split with my first boyfriend and I was really sad about it, she flew into town with homemade cookies and a bunch of junk food. To this day, if I called her, she would do the same thing, despite being one of the busiest people in the world.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...