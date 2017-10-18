Selena Gomez has congratulated her pal Demi Lovato on the release of her new YouTube documentary 'Simply Complicated'.
Selena Gomez has congratulated her pal Demi Lovato on the release of her new YouTube documentary 'Simply Complicated'.
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer released the film on the video sharing website earlier this week, and after posting a teaser on Instagram on Tuesday (19.10.17), her close pal Selena - whom she has known since they starred on 'Barney & Friends' together as children in the early 2000s - has praised the project as ''beautiful''.
Taking to the comments of Demi's Instagram post, 25-year-old Selena wrote: ''This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.''
Selena's kind words come after Demi, also 25, previously shared a trailer in which she claimed she would never stop ''being honest'' about her previous struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders, as well her current battle with bipolar disorder.
She said in the clip: ''One thing I'll never stop doing is being honest. I was not easy to work with. I'm coming up on five and a half years of sobriety. I'm on a journey to discover what it's like to be free of all demons.''
The 'Confident' singer entered rehab in 2010 to seek treatment for a dependence on alcohol and drugs, as well as get therapy for an eating disorder and self-harming, and although she's been clean ever since, she admits it's still a struggle to keep herself sober.
Speaking recently about her documentary series, she said: ''I think what was difficult about the process was being honest about where I am in my life today. Telling the world that I'm not the poster child for recovery. Sometimes it is a struggle, and sometimes I still deal with issues that I have suffered from in the past. It's a challenge to maintain recovery, and I talk about that in the film. So, for me, it's like kind of admitting that I'm not ... Obviously I'm not perfect, but admitting that on camera. I want to be the best role model that I can be for my fans, so by admitting that I'm not perfect, it's kind of weird for me.''
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
Margarita or margherita? It's all the same to Liam Gallagher.
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...