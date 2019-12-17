Selena Gomez played her new songs to pal Taylor Swift and her family and they burst out ''crying''.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker recently returned with her first new music since taking a break to focus on her health and wellbeing, launching a ''new era'' with the bold singles 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' from her upcoming LP 'Rare'.

And Selena has revealed the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker and her mom Andrea were among the first people to hear the new songs and they were so overcome with emotion by what they heard, because they've been there every step of the way and are so ''proud'' of her for coming out of such a difficult period.

The 'It Ain't Me' singer also admitted it was ''a huge sigh of relief'' after seeing their ''sweet'' reaction.

Speaking to Tom and Daisy on KISS Breakfast, Selena said: ''I played some of it for Taylor ... I'll never forget when I did play the video for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now' at her house with her parents.

''It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade, and love her family as well.

''She played it and her and her mum just started crying.

''Just tears and tears ... it wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her.

''It was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things - the abuse, the emotional chaos.

''It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief. To see she and her mum feel that way, it was very sweet.''

Selena added how her new record - the follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' - represents where she is now and she admitted that, whilst she accepts she has chosen to live in the public eye, she wants to ''keep a little to [herself]''.

She explained: ''It's a bit of a transition for me and I think everyone is on that journey with me.

''Most of my life has been quite public, whether I've liked that or not.

''Now I've got to a point where I understand this is the life that I chose ... I wanted this record to be an example of where I am right now.

''I also feel it's important to keep a little to myself but also hopefully give something to the world.''

