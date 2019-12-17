Selena Gomez has revealed Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea were among the first people to hear her comeback singles and they burst into tears.
Selena Gomez played her new songs to pal Taylor Swift and her family and they burst out ''crying''.
The 'Wolves' hitmaker recently returned with her first new music since taking a break to focus on her health and wellbeing, launching a ''new era'' with the bold singles 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' from her upcoming LP 'Rare'.
And Selena has revealed the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker and her mom Andrea were among the first people to hear the new songs and they were so overcome with emotion by what they heard, because they've been there every step of the way and are so ''proud'' of her for coming out of such a difficult period.
The 'It Ain't Me' singer also admitted it was ''a huge sigh of relief'' after seeing their ''sweet'' reaction.
Speaking to Tom and Daisy on KISS Breakfast, Selena said: ''I played some of it for Taylor ... I'll never forget when I did play the video for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now' at her house with her parents.
''It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade, and love her family as well.
''She played it and her and her mum just started crying.
''Just tears and tears ... it wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her.
''It was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things - the abuse, the emotional chaos.
''It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief. To see she and her mum feel that way, it was very sweet.''
Selena added how her new record - the follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' - represents where she is now and she admitted that, whilst she accepts she has chosen to live in the public eye, she wants to ''keep a little to [herself]''.
She explained: ''It's a bit of a transition for me and I think everyone is on that journey with me.
''Most of my life has been quite public, whether I've liked that or not.
''Now I've got to a point where I understand this is the life that I chose ... I wanted this record to be an example of where I am right now.
''I also feel it's important to keep a little to myself but also hopefully give something to the world.''
Listen to KISS Breakfast with Tom & Daisy every weekday from 6am - kissfmuk.com
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...