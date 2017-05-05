Selena Gomez has personalised a Coach handbag for her mother.

The 24-year-old singer was announced as the face of the luxury brand in December last year, and she has been given the ''opportunity'' to add her own finishing touches to the accessory because of her partnership with the company, which she has given to her parent Mandy as an early Mother's Day present as the special day is celebrated in America on May 14.

The brunette beauty shared the news on social media with a picture of her sitting on the floor laughing with Mandy, who clasps at the bright orange product.

She captioned the photograph, which was shared on her Instagram account: ''As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I'm pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother's Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence. (sic).''

However, this is not the first time the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker has been involved in the creative process with the retailer, as the show-stopping, elegant, nude-coloured embellished gown she adorned at this year's Met Gala, which she had been working on with Coach fashion designer Stuart Vevers over the past few months.

Speaking previously, Selena - who is currently dating The Weeknd - explained: ''I was honoured to wear the beautiful dress he created. I spent the last couple of months working closely with Stuart and Coach and I was happy to finally share what we've been up to with everyone.''

Meanwhile, it is rumoured the star is set to launch a jewellery line, which will reportedly be named after herself, in the future, although she has kept details of the potential project close to her chest.