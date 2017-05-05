Selena Gomez has personalised a Coach handbag for her mother, and has given the customised product to Mandy as an early Mother's Day present.
Selena Gomez has personalised a Coach handbag for her mother.
The 24-year-old singer was announced as the face of the luxury brand in December last year, and she has been given the ''opportunity'' to add her own finishing touches to the accessory because of her partnership with the company, which she has given to her parent Mandy as an early Mother's Day present as the special day is celebrated in America on May 14.
The brunette beauty shared the news on social media with a picture of her sitting on the floor laughing with Mandy, who clasps at the bright orange product.
She captioned the photograph, which was shared on her Instagram account: ''As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I'm pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother's Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence. (sic).''
However, this is not the first time the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker has been involved in the creative process with the retailer, as the show-stopping, elegant, nude-coloured embellished gown she adorned at this year's Met Gala, which she had been working on with Coach fashion designer Stuart Vevers over the past few months.
Speaking previously, Selena - who is currently dating The Weeknd - explained: ''I was honoured to wear the beautiful dress he created. I spent the last couple of months working closely with Stuart and Coach and I was happy to finally share what we've been up to with everyone.''
Meanwhile, it is rumoured the star is set to launch a jewellery line, which will reportedly be named after herself, in the future, although she has kept details of the potential project close to her chest.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...