Selena Gomez was still writing for 'Rare' until the last minute.

The 27-year-old singer finally feels ready to share her follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' but admitted that she was still working on it right up until it was ready for release.

She explained: ''This is four years of my life, and I think I'm completely okay with releasing it.

''But there had always been something that was preventing me or scaring me from doing it, and I'm so glad that I've followed that gut instinct, because it's so crazy that every single moment counts, down to literally 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' is out, but we were still, the last day, writing music that ... the song I personally think is going to be one of our biggest as well.''

Selena worked with co-writers Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels on the album and said she has found a group of people that inspire and challenge her.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for his 'New Music Daily' show on Apple Music's Beats 1, she said: ''I think I just found my group, and I think I'm getting better and better, but I only know that that means it's because of the people I'm surrounded by that inspire me, that challenge me. I think the past few years, or, hell, decade if you want, I think I was really kind of hurting, and I think that prevented me from doing a lot more, creatively or even content-wise, of what I wanted to say.''