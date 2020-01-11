Selena Gomez finally feels ready to share 'Rare', her follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' but admitted that she was still working on it right up until it was ready for release.
Selena Gomez was still writing for 'Rare' until the last minute.
The 27-year-old singer finally feels ready to share her follow-up to 2015's 'Revival' but admitted that she was still working on it right up until it was ready for release.
She explained: ''This is four years of my life, and I think I'm completely okay with releasing it.
''But there had always been something that was preventing me or scaring me from doing it, and I'm so glad that I've followed that gut instinct, because it's so crazy that every single moment counts, down to literally 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' is out, but we were still, the last day, writing music that ... the song I personally think is going to be one of our biggest as well.''
Selena worked with co-writers Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels on the album and said she has found a group of people that inspire and challenge her.
Speaking to Zane Lowe for his 'New Music Daily' show on Apple Music's Beats 1, she said: ''I think I just found my group, and I think I'm getting better and better, but I only know that that means it's because of the people I'm surrounded by that inspire me, that challenge me. I think the past few years, or, hell, decade if you want, I think I was really kind of hurting, and I think that prevented me from doing a lot more, creatively or even content-wise, of what I wanted to say.''
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...