Selena Gomez is ''on better terms'' with her mother following her split from Justin Bieber, after it was claimed she was opposed to their relationship.
The 25-year-old singer and the 'Sorry' hitmaker parted ways in March after rekindling their romance late last year, and after it was claimed her mother Mandy Teefey was unhappy with her daughter's decision to date Justin again, it has now been reported they are back on good terms now that the romance is over.
A source said: ''Selena's focus right now is herself, 100 percent. Right now it's working for her. She's got new music coming out, she's been working on some brand campaigns, and most significantly, she's on better terms with her mother.
''Now that he's out of the picture, Selena and her mom are on better terms. They've even collaborated on some '13 Reasons Why' stuff.''
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker and the 23-year-old singer - who previously had a tumultuous relationship from 2011 to 2015 - may have split, but sources insist there's ''no bad blood'' between them.
The insider added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's no bad blood between her and Justin. They will always be incredibly important to each other, but they both know that right now Selena doesn't have it in her to be in a serious relationship - especially one that causes stress and drama in her life.''
At the time of their most recent split, it was claimed the couple had called time on their romance because of Mandy's disproval, but sources later insisted that wasn't the case.
They said: ''They're not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off. She wouldn't base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.''
Despite their break-up, sources also claimed Selena and Justin hope to rekindle their romance in the future.
A different source said: ''Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again.''
