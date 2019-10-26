Selena Gomez's new music is something she's ''passionate about'', as she says she doesn't want to shy away from writing songs that are meaningful to her.
The 27-year-old singer dropped two new songs - 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' - this week, and has said she doesn't want to shy away from writing songs that are meaningful to her, because she knows there are ''million of people'' who can relate to the ''experiences'' she's had.
She said: ''I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that's just the people-pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can't tell you when that moment was, I really can't.
''But it's not that I'm trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life. It's more just how I embody all of the experiences into one, and I fully believe that this is always just something that I'm going to be passionate about. I don't want to not express what I feel because I know there's millions of people who feel the exact same way.''
Selena's track 'Lose You To Love Me' is believed to be about her break-up from Justin Bieber - who is now married to Hailey Bieber - but over the last few years, Selena has also endured heartbreak following her split from The Weeknd, as well as having undergone a kidney transplant amid her battle with Lupus, and having publicly sought help for her mental health.
The star admits her experiences have helped to shape her upcoming album, and although she has been working on the record for years, she says she only recently started writing the songs she wants to include on the tracklist.
Speaking to Zane Lowe for his new Apple Music Beats 1 radio show 'New Music Daily', she said: ''I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better and I'm glad I did because this year, everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.''
