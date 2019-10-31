Selena Gomez is on ''God's timing'' when it comes to hooking up with someone after being single for two years.

The 27-year-old singer-and-actress - who previously dated Justin Bieber - took to her Instagram Stories account to insist she is not dating at the moment, after recently being romantically linked to her ex Samuel Krost, and admitted she isn't actively looking for a new man at the moment.

She wrote: ''I'm not dating anyone. I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine.''

Selena has recently been open about her love life, admitting she doesn't want her next relationship to be ''messy'' or there to be a ''lack of communication''.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker said: ''I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication.

''When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you ... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.''

Selena is prepared to wait however long it takes to find the right person because ''we're going to be doing this forever''.

She added: ''I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic.

''I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate.

''It's just about containing it and channelling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists.

''I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever.''