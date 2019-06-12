Selena Gomez took four years to be in a ''good place'' with her new album but the record is now ''done''.
The 26-year-old singer hasn't released a full record since 2015's 'Revival' and admitted it was hard for her to express what she'd been through with the ''huge moments'' in her life - including a kidney transplant, a stint in rehab to address her mental health issues and break-ups with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - in a way she was happy with, but her LP is now ''done''.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show', she told host Jimmy Fallon: ''I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved.
''It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now.''
While the 'Wolves' singer admitted her music will always have a ''sense of strong pop'', she ''definitely explored'' guitar sounds and more soulful tracks.
She added: ''It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music. It's just live in that world and mellow.
''I love everything that I get to do and be a part of, but specifically, something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favourite.''
Earlier this year, Selena teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J. Balvin on 'I Can't Get Enough' and also featured on Julia Michaels' song 'Anxiety', but hasn't released her own solo music since 2018's 'Back To You', which was recorded for the '13 Reasons Why' soundtrack.
Prior to that, her last release was the series of non-album singles she put out in 2017, including 'Wolves', 'Bad Liar', and 'Fetish'.
The 'Good for You' singer has also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album, which is being produced by her 'Fetish' producer Leland.
