Selena Gomez's first kiss on camera was ''one of the worst days'' of her life.

The 27-year-old singer shared her first on-camera kiss with Dylan Sprouse - the twin brother of actor Cole Sprouse - as she made a guest appearance on the Disney Series 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' in 2006, but Selena doesn't have especially fond memories of the experience.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Selena recalled: ''I guest starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn't get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss.''

Then, the show's host, Kelly Clarkson, asked the brunette beauty to clarify whether it was her first-ever kiss, or just her first smooch on camera.

Selena replied: ''On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.''

Meanwhile, Selena previously claimed she ''can't be unauthentic''.

The chart-topping star insisted she couldn't write a song that didn't chime with her real-life self.

Reflecting on her single 'Lose You to Love Me' - which touches on her relationship heartbreak - Selena said: ''I wrote this song over a year ago. It's obviously a very emotional song for me.

''It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been.''

Selena - whose track is rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - hopes her fans can relate to the single.

She added: ''It's one of those songs where I just feel like it's out, it's released and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported. That's a feeling everyone's felt.''