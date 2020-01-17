Selena Gomez has been buying as many copies of her new album as she can to boost the record's chance of getting to number one.
Selena Gomez is worried she's gone to ''desperate'' lengths for her album to be successful.
The 27-year-old singer released 'Rare' on January 10 and has been going out to various stores to buy as many copies as she can in order to boost the record's chances of taking the top slot on the album chart.
Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: ''Alright, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart.
''Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so rare. I'm very, very, very eager and excited for it to do...Just really stream the album!''
Selena's admission came a day after the 'Wolves' hitmaker urged her fans to help get the record to number one.
She said: ''So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist.
''I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me.
''This is again something I've dreamed about for so long. But regardless i just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's just something that you all can enjoy and have. So, no worries either way I'm happy.''
Earlier this week, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer marked the release of the record by getting 'Rare' tattooed on her neck.
Showing off the artwork on Instagram, she added a butterfly emoji in the caption and wrote: ''Did it again @bangbangnyc ... rare (sic)''
