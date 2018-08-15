Selena Gomez modeled her Coach bag collection on Instagram with the help of her friends.
Selena Gomez's friends have modelled her Coach bag collection.
The 26-year-old singer enlisted her pals Connar and Caroline Franklin to pose for photos with various items from her Selena range and shared the images to Instagram.
She captioned the post: ''trying out my new @coachSelena bags with my friends. We went jumping on trampolines. Love y'all!
''not perfect, always me'' (sic)
The star was flooded with positive comments from fans who were delighted by the choice of models and the styling of the shoot.
One user wrote: ''The girl on the right looks so aesthetic I almost did not notice Selena. They're all such queens.''
Other said: ''You all look amazing! , I love these bags! ''Especially the ones with the bunnies. So nice and you look so happy, love these pics!!''
In the pictures, Selena wore an oversized grey t-shirt paired with a pair of three quarter length brown jeans, white Puma trainers and large silver hoops, with her hair in a high ponytail.
The collection of 36 wardrobe essentials includes clothing, outerwear, phone accessories and bags, and all centre around Selena's personal motto, 'never perfect, always me', and the 'Bad Liar' singer is proud to have worked on the collection.
Selena previously said: ''I'm so proud of the collection...What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.''
