Selena Gomez feels ''lucky'' to have a ''platform'' where she can inspire people.

The 26-year-old singer underwent a kidney transplant at the end of last year, and has said that she feels humbled by the people who have told her that her story helped them ''find courage'', as she can now use her fame to speak out and ''pay the love forward'' to other people who have helped her.

Speaking before introducing eight-year-old Nellie Mainor - who suffers from a rare kidney disease - to the stage during WE Day 2018, Selena said: ''You are focusing on making the world a more hopeful place and you encourage me and all of my friends to do the same.

''As maybe some of you know, I had a kidney transplant this year and so many people from across the country reached out and they offered their support. And others told me how hearing my story helped them find their own courage and helped other people want to get involved and donate. They reminded me how lucky I am to have a platform where I can share with you guys and I can pay the love forward.''

WE Day - which is a charity movement that aims to bring people together and give them the tools needed to change the world - took place in April, but was aired on television on Friday (17.08.18).

The 'Wolves' hitmaker has been an advocate for the event for many years, and recently filmed a clip alongside Martin Sheen in which she revealed she wanted to ''inspire'' people with the help of WE.

In the clip, Martin asked her: ''Before we begin, what are your WE Day Top 3?''

To which the 'Bad Liar' singer said: ''I love that we celebrate young people doing good, of course. And I love that you'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll leave feeling inspired.''